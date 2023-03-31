Alexis Guillory is ASH’s star Trojan on the track

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School’s Alexis Guillory has become one of the top javelin throwers in the state.

She is a two-time state champion in javelin. To add to the accolades, she is also a two-time, all-American after placing third in the Junior Olympics last year. Even with countless awards, Alexis has more she wants to accomplish.

“I just wanted more. My dad has never let me settle for anything less,” she said. “He always pushed me to be more than I could be. I was very happy with myself, and I know my parents were happy that I was an all-American, but there is so much more I feel like that is waiting out for me. I was grateful, but I was so much hungrier.”

The LSU signee took the hunger for more and added three more events.

“It is funny because javelin is what she is really recognized for, but she has also been running the hurdles for most of her time here, and she has just taken up another event in the triple jump,” said her coach, Sedarrin Freeman.

As a multi-sport athlete, Alexis has developed a grit and grind mentality, whether it is on the soccer field or throwing the spear.

Last week in the meet at Tioga, she embraced the difficult challenge and placed first in each event.

“I am proud of myself too because I haven’t had that much time to really train on it, focusing on jav, but I surprise myself a lot, and I was just very proud and so were my parents,” she said.

“When it comes to field events, she is very determined, she always has that look on her face like ‘I gotta go get it,’” said Breana Quinney, a runner for the ASH Trojans.

Having a go-getter mentality exemplifies that no hurdle can stop her from being the spearhead for the Trojans.

“Not only this year is she preparing to defend her title, but she is also training other kids and taking some from her dad and applying to some of the kids that are new to the event. So she is definitely a leader,” Coach Freeman said. “She doesn’t mind displaying them and working her butt off to be the best she can possibly be.”

Alexis’ dad has been her javelin coach for years, but this year presented a few challenges due to medical concerns,

“Because he hasn’t been here, as the oldest daughter and someone that just committed, I want to keep filling my steps and making sure that everyone knows that I am here to work and that I am here to do it for him and myself and Coach Freeman, that is why I took on four events this year,” Alexis said.

For her determination to excel at each event she takes the track for, Alexis Guillory is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

