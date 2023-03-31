Beauregard School Board clarifies survey on 4-day school calendar

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has clarified that a recent survey regarding a 4-day school calendar was only to gauge public interest regarding future school years.

Superintendent Larry Hollie says the school board sent out the survey earlier this week and understands it may have created some confusion among parents and students about their plans.

The survey was only designed to get feedback so that they could make an informed decision on where members of the community stood on future calendar years. The school board says it has no intention of rushing into this kind of decision and plans on having much more time to study and discuss the topic.

5-day school calendars for the Beauregard school system have already been set for the 2023 - 2024 school year though a decision has not been made for the 2024 - 2025 school year.

The school board thanks everyone who answered the survey and provided feedback regarding the possibility of a future 4-day calendar.

