Bill introduced to educate high school students on being organ donors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A bill has been introduced in the state legislature to educate Louisiana’s kids on the importance of being an organ donor.

The bill requires high schools in Louisiana to provide 30 minutes of education annually on being an organ donor.

Jonathan Perry knows that being an organ donor can save lives. His six-month-old son John Clarke died following a brain bleed in 2015. His heart was donated to six-month-old Davis Boswell in Alabama.

“His time on this earth was over with, and we knew that. It gave us the opportunity to keep parents from going through what we’re going through with the loss of our son,” Perry told KNOE. “To see Davis doing all the things that a boy at his age should be doing with no holdbacks, we just see it as a blessing to us to see him continue to thrive and do whatever he wants to do.”

Leah Lopez with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) says she hopes the education will combat misconceptions about being an organ donor.

“The number one myth that people believe is that the hospital s not going to do anything to save their lives if they are a registered organ donor,” Lopez explained. “That is simply not true. The doctors, nurses, and hospital staff do every life-saving measure.”

LOPA says over 2,000 people are waiting on life-saving organs in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Perry says donating John Clarke’s organs gave his son an even greater purpose in life.

“We strongly believe he was here to bring people to the lord, and that is what he did,” said Perry. “In six months, he saved a lot of lives, and he’s brought a lot of awareness. Just through the foundation, the number of people that have told us we donated our kid’s organs because we saw how it helped you and your family, and we want to help others.”

In 2022, Louisiana passed a measure that required education on being an organ donor in driver’s education courses.

