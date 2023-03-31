Bill to name pecan as Louisiana’s official state nut

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The deadline to file legislation ahead of the 2023 Regular Session came to an end Friday. Though it is a fiscal session, lawmakers are allowed to file five non-fiscal bills.

On Thursday, March 30, State Rep. Lance Harris (R-District 25) filed one of those non-fiscal bills, HB368, which would establish the pecan as the official state nut. If it becomes law, the pecan would be designated as the official state nut and could be used on official state documents and with the insignia of the state.

Central Louisiana is widely known for its pecan farms, like in Grant Parish, where the Town of Colfax holds an annual Pecan Festival.

Harris filed the bill as a favor of a friend who is on the board and a member of the Pecan Growers Association. He said they were both shocked to find that it was not already the state nut.

”Everybody knows Louisiana is a pecan state. When it’s time to harvest, you’ve got people going up and down the streets picking up pecans, selling them,” said Harris. “Everybody gets involved in pecans. It’s a great thing to have it stated that the pecan is the nut for the state of Louisiana.”

Harris has owned Woodside Cattle and Pecan Farms, Inc. in Alexandria since 2003. He said his company primarily deals with cattle and claimed they no longer intensively harvest their pecan fields anymore.

News Channel 5 asked him about the connection between his business and the legislation and whether it would benefit him personally.

“I think that is total BS and the stuff that I step on when I’m feeding the cows in the pasture. Because, how is a state pecan, designating it a state pecan, going to enrich myself?” asked Harris. “We’re a cattle farm. So, I think that is really ridiculous. I’m doing this as a favor to the Pecan Growers Association. So, I don’t know how in the world that anyone could even come up with something so far-fetched.”

Ultimately, Harris does believe, if HB368 were to become law, it will bring some benefits to the pecan industry in the state. He said the idea behind the legislation is not any different than having a state butterfly, state flower or a state song.

