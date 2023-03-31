Bill to name pecan as Louisiana’s official state nut

State Rep. Lance Harris files bill as a favor to Pecan Growers Association
State Rep. Lance Harris filed HB368, which would establish the pecan as the official state nut.
State Rep. Lance Harris filed HB368, which would establish the pecan as the official state nut.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The deadline to file legislation ahead of the 2023 Regular Session came to an end Friday. Though it is a fiscal session, lawmakers are allowed to file five non-fiscal bills.

On Thursday, March 30, State Rep. Lance Harris (R-District 25) filed one of those non-fiscal bills, HB368, which would establish the pecan as the official state nut. If it becomes law, the pecan would be designated as the official state nut and could be used on official state documents and with the insignia of the state.

Central Louisiana is widely known for its pecan farms, like in Grant Parish, where the Town of Colfax holds an annual Pecan Festival.

Harris filed the bill as a favor of a friend who is on the board and a member of the Pecan Growers Association. He said they were both shocked to find that it was not already the state nut.

”Everybody knows Louisiana is a pecan state. When it’s time to harvest, you’ve got people going up and down the streets picking up pecans, selling them,” said Harris. “Everybody gets involved in pecans. It’s a great thing to have it stated that the pecan is the nut for the state of Louisiana.”

Harris has owned Woodside Cattle and Pecan Farms, Inc. in Alexandria since 2003. He said his company primarily deals with cattle and claimed they no longer intensively harvest their pecan fields anymore.

News Channel 5 asked him about the connection between his business and the legislation and whether it would benefit him personally.

“I think that is total BS and the stuff that I step on when I’m feeding the cows in the pasture. Because, how is a state pecan, designating it a state pecan, going to enrich myself?” asked Harris. “We’re a cattle farm. So, I think that is really ridiculous. I’m doing this as a favor to the Pecan Growers Association. So, I don’t know how in the world that anyone could even come up with something so far-fetched.”

Ultimately, Harris does believe, if HB368 were to become law, it will bring some benefits to the pecan industry in the state. He said the idea behind the legislation is not any different than having a state butterfly, state flower or a state song.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
RPSO: Missing Tioga teen located
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say

Latest News

GPSO deputies graduate from correctional academy
Weapons recovered
10 guns recovered, 5 arrests in ongoing Rodjay Stackhouse homicide investigation
Randall Chance Green and Christian Alford
Suspects arrested in Cottonwood ATV theft investigation
Topgolf Swing Suite officially opened at the Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite officially open at Paragon Casino Resort