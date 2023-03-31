Bolton High School holds 18th annual Chalkfest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, March 31, Bolton High School students switched it up a bit and hit the pavement, putting their creative minds to work.

You may have used chalk for hopscotch, or even on a blackboard, but the students at Bolton are using chalk to create some pretty unique pieces of art.

Chalkfest is in its 18th year. It encourages students to spend the day outside on the school’s sidewalk, making works of art, only using chalk.

Some works are reproductions of famous artworks, while others are beautiful paintings by lesser-known or local artists. Over 30 students affiliated with art participated, like senior Naiya Bernard. She said she plans to one day become a nurse, adding that Chalkfest is a reminder that art will always be important to her.

“Things like this really make me want to pursue my artistic passions,” said Bernard. “Art is going to be a big part of my life no matter what I do.”

In her time at Bolton, teacher Tracie Campbell has created a strong art culture. And, it is not taken lightly.

Senior Jenevieve Bolen said a day out of class is refreshing, but in her fourth year at Bolton, Chalkfest is much more than that.

“It is also good for us because if we mess up we can kind of just wing it,” said Bolen. “So, it has been really fun but challenging too. What is art if there is no challenge?”

Depending on the weather, these masterpieces could stick around for a while. Luckily, the clear forecast Friday allowed students to be outside to put together the works of art.

Sophomore Chloe Winnfield said it is something she looks forward to every year.

“Everybody is out here having fun, eating snacks, listening to music and having fun drawing,” said Winnfield. “I think it is really relaxing. I had a lot of fun last year.”

Chalkfest falls on the Friday before students get out for spring break.

