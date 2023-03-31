GPSO deputies graduate from correctional academy

(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputies Hunter Gongre and Terrathus Stanley graduated from the Correctional Academy.

The academy consists of 11 weeks of training in Louisiana law, defensive tactics, physical fitness and much more.

