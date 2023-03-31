Kim Mulkey pens congratulations letters to local championship teams

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kim Mulkey has become the Queen of Louisiana.

Since returning to the state to take over the women’s basketball program at LSU, she has captured just about every sports fan in the boot with her entertaining press conferences, stylish jackets and major success on the court. In just year two at LSU, Coach Mulkey has led the Lady Tigers to the program’s first Final Four in 15 years.

However, despite staying busy this March, Coach Mulkey still took the time to congratulate the other championship teams in Louisiana.

This speaks volume for me. One of the top coaches in the nation took the time out of her busy schedule to send a hand written congrats letter. Thank you so much Kim Mulkey!!! @KimMulkey @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/YON4aqJ9vH — Northwood High School- Lena Lady Gators (@shondasmith21) March 22, 2023

During this year’s Marsh Madness featuring the best high school girls’ basketball teams in the state, Coach Mulkey attended to get a close look at the future Lady Tigers. What she saw were four schools from Central Louisiana winning the state title.

Oakdale, Northwood-Lena, Oak Hill and Rosepine all captured a championship, and Coach Mulkey told them how proud she was of their accomplishments.

In her letter to our local schools, she wrote, “I know what it takes to build a championship program, and it is not an accomplishment to take lightly.”

She goes on to write, “Louisiana girls’ basketball is on the rise due to coaches like you.”

Coach Mulkey and the Lady Tigers have certainly brought excitement back to women’s basketball in Louisiana. LSU is eyeing its first win in a Final Four in program history on Friday night.

LSU will face Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

