Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVUE) - The LSU Lady Tigers are dancing into the Final Four with their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Actually...literally. Here’s Tangipahoa Parish native and all-around basketball legend Coach Kim Mulkey doing The Griddy.

The Lady Tigers got a boost Friday morning, hours before their 6 p.m. tipoff from New Orleans native and GOAT rapper Lil Wayne. Weezy leant his voice to narrate a hype video for Lady Tigers. Check it out below!

LSU takes on Virginia Tech tonight at 6 p.m.

