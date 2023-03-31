Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
RPSO: Missing Tioga teen located
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Amber Alert issued for missing Fla. toddler after mom found dead