Suspects arrested in Cottonwood ATV theft investigation

Randall Chance Green and Christian Alford
Randall Chance Green and Christian Alford(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested in the Cottonwood Community ATV theft investigation.

Randall Chance Green, 24, and Christian Alford, 21, of Rosepine, were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of criminal trespassing, seven counts of theft of a firearm, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

RELATED: Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft

Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft
Authorities asking for help identifying suspects in Vernon ATV and firearm theft(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

The arrests are the result of an investigation into a residential burglary that happened on March 28. The individuals allegedly stole an ATV as well as some firearms from a residence in the Cottonwood Community. VPSO Detectives also recovered an ATV that was determined to have been stolen on the same day from a residence on Bass Road in Rosepine.

Bond was set at $177,562 and both men remain in the VPSO jail.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
RPSO: Missing Tioga teen located
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say

Latest News

Topgolf Swing Suite officially opened at the Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite officially open at Paragon Casino Resort
Beauregard Parish School Board.
Beauregard School Board clarifies survey on 4-day school calendar
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four
Fox 8 interview with Mayor Cantrell after the failed recall effort
Mayor Cantrell admits she refused to give a statement during the PIB investigation