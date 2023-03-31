Suspects arrested in Cottonwood ATV theft investigation

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested in the Cottonwood Community ATV theft investigation.

Randall Chance Green, 24, and Christian Alford, 21, of Rosepine, were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of criminal trespassing, seven counts of theft of a firearm, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

The arrests are the result of an investigation into a residential burglary that happened on March 28. The individuals allegedly stole an ATV as well as some firearms from a residence in the Cottonwood Community. VPSO Detectives also recovered an ATV that was determined to have been stolen on the same day from a residence on Bass Road in Rosepine.

Bond was set at $177,562 and both men remain in the VPSO jail.

