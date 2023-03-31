Thompson’s clutch three-run double propels No. 1 LSU over No. 10 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row Alex Box Stadium played host to two top 10 teams in the country as No. 1 LSU took down No. 10 Tennessee in front of a record crowd of 13,068.

The Tigers (23-3, 5-2 SEC) defeated the Volunteers (20-7, 3-4 SEC) 5-2 to take the first game of the series.

Paul Skenes (5-0) was dominant in his seventh start of the season as he struck out 12 batters, allowed five hits, and gave up just one run in seven innings.

Jordan Thompson came up clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out bases-clearing 3-run double to break a 2-2 tie to make it 5-2.

JORDY CLEARS THE BASES WITH A DOUBLE@J_thompson_13 | ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4f8QmBCLWF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 31, 2023

LSU will look to take the series against Tennessee with game two scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

