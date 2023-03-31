Topgolf Swing Suite officially open at Paragon Casino Resort

The following has been provided by Paragon Casino Resort:

After beginning construction on earlier this year, Paragon Casino Resort celebrated the grand opening of Central Louisiana’s first Topgolf Swing Suite, housed in Paragon Casino Resort’s Draft Room, Friday (March 31) with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In attendance were Paragon Casino Resort leadership and representatives from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, which owns the Casino Resort, in addition to local elected officials.

In addition to this announcement, Paragon Casino Resort also announced the Draft Room is now able to welcome guests aged 18 – 21 until 10 p.m. for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

Furnished with comfortable lounge seating, HD TVs, food and beverage service, two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games – like Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more – the space is now available for interactive social gatherings or private practice sessions.

“With the addition of Topgolf Swing Suites to our Draft Room, we are able to further provide our guests a unique and entertaining experience. Visitors will now have access to interactive activities alongside the amenities Paragon Casino already offers like premium dining, gaming and entertainment,” said Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort. “Part of remaining Central Louisiana’s premier entertainment destination is continuing to evolve and expand our amenities. Topgolf’s Swing Suite does exactly that.”

Patrons interested in business and social gatherings – including birthdays, bachelorette and bachelor parties, team-building events, corporate meetings and groups of up to eight people – are welcome to rent the area and enjoy a night of games, good food and fun. The Topgolf Swing Suite is now open at Paragon Casino Resort. For ways to book your next group gathering at the Topgolf Swing Suite, visit paragoncasinoresort.com

