No. 1 LSU takes series from No. 10 Tennessee

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU and Jay Johnson took care of business for the second straight week taking a series from a top-10 team over No. 10 Tennessee.

The Tigers (24-3, 6-2 SEC) took down the Volunteers (20-8, 3-5 SEC) 6-4 on Friday, March 31.

Ty Floyd (5-0) got the start on the mound for the Tigers picking up his fifth win of the season.

Floyd struggled against the Volunteers as he allowed four runs, on six hits, and struck out five. All four runs that Floyd allowed came from home runs.

Offensively, the Tigers scored six runs on 12 hits, including seven doubles. Tre’ Morgan was 3-for-5 at the plate including two doubles.

Griffin Herring picked up his first save of the season.

LSU will look for the sweep as they take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Prong woman fatally hit by car in Rapides Parish
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Police charged Denise Woods, 53, with intentional abuse of a protected person.
Teacher charged for pulling chair out from under autistic student, police say
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
RPSO: Missing Tioga teen located