No. 1 LSU takes series from No. 10 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU and Jay Johnson took care of business for the second straight week taking a series from a top-10 team over No. 10 Tennessee.

The Tigers (24-3, 6-2 SEC) took down the Volunteers (20-8, 3-5 SEC) 6-4 on Friday, March 31.

Ty Floyd (5-0) got the start on the mound for the Tigers picking up his fifth win of the season.

Floyd struggled against the Volunteers as he allowed four runs, on six hits, and struck out five. All four runs that Floyd allowed came from home runs.

Offensively, the Tigers scored six runs on 12 hits, including seven doubles. Tre’ Morgan was 3-for-5 at the plate including two doubles.

Griffin Herring picked up his first save of the season.

LSU will look for the sweep as they take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

