Lafourche Parish Deputy killed in collision with suspect

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that a deputy was killed after a vehicle driven by a suspect collided with them early Sunday morning.

According to LPSO, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were informed that the Houma Police Department was involved in a pursuit of a suspect and had entered Lafourche Parish.

The suspect came to a stop near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux, where deputies began negotiations. The suspect then accelerated and hit a deputy’s vehicle with a deputy inside. That deputy was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre in a press release. “We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

The suspect was taken into custody, and Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident.

The deputy’s name is being withheld for the time being.

