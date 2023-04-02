LSU Women’s Basketball wins their first title in school history over Iowa, 102-85
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DALLAS, TX. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, LSU Women’s Basketball won their first national championship in school history with a win over Iowa on Sunday, April 2.
The Lady Tigers scored a championship record of 102 points.
LSU shot lights out in the first half against Iowa as scoring 59 points, the most in a championship game in NCAA Tournament history.
