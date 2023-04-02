LSU Women’s Basketball wins their first title in school history over Iowa, 102-85

Kim Mulkey, LSU head coach.
Kim Mulkey, LSU head coach.(Kim Mulkey, Twitter @KimMulkey)
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, LSU Women’s Basketball won their first national championship in school history with a win over Iowa on Sunday, April 2.

The Lady Tigers scored a championship record of 102 points.

LSU shot lights out in the first half against Iowa as scoring 59 points, the most in a championship game in NCAA Tournament history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons recovered
10 guns recovered, 5 arrests in ongoing Rodjay Stackhouse homicide investigation
Randall Chance Green and Christian Alford
Suspects arrested in Cottonwood ATV theft investigation
LPSO deputy killed in collision with suspect early Sunday, April 2.
Lafourche Parish Deputy killed in collision with suspect
Topgolf Swing Suite officially opened at the Paragon Casino Resort
Topgolf Swing Suite officially open at Paragon Casino Resort
Over 400 Vernon Parish students participate in Special Olympics
Vernon Parish hosts Special Olympic games for over 400 students

Latest News

NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship
Iowa-LSU Postgame Interviews
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship
High School Baseball: ASH vs Pineville
Over 400 Vernon Parish students participate in Special Olympics
Vernon Parish hosts Special Olympic games for over 400 students