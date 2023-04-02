LSU Women’s Basketball wins their first title in school history over Iowa, 102-85

DALLAS, TX. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, LSU Women’s Basketball won their first national championship in school history with a win over Iowa on Sunday, April 2.

The Lady Tigers scored a championship record of 102 points.

LSU shot lights out in the first half against Iowa as scoring 59 points, the most in a championship game in NCAA Tournament history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.