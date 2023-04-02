Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry celebrates Easter with community giveback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, April 1, the Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry started early Easter celebrations in Alexandria with a community block party and giveback.

The SQOM block party event had plenty of fun Easter events like an Easter Bunny photo op, face painting and games.

The event also served free food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, while giving out free clothing and other household products that some might need, no questions asked.

President of SQOM, Dr. Joyce Miller, said the organization wanted to give back to the community.

”We are out here because of Jesus, first and foremost, because pretty soon it’s going to be his resurrection Sunday so we decided to just give back to the community,” said Miller. “Because Jesus was a giver so we wanted to copy his behavior.”

Pastor Robert Lee, of New Pilgrim Baptist Church, praised the group and the event.

”The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry is a good program reaching out to the public and its spiritual based,” said Lee. “So, I feel it’s a great thing because we all need to let people know that we are here to help one another.”

The event was originally planned for April 7 but was moved to April 1 due to impending rain in the forecast.

