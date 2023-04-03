2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a fatal fire in Pineville that claimed the life of Chong Daenen, 63.

The Pineville Police Department and Pineville Fire Department responded to a fully-involved residential fire on Sanders Street on March 26. After the fire was extinguished, Daenen was found dead inside her home. It was determined that two others were present inside the home when the fire started and that an accelerant was used. They were identified as Elizabeth Butler, 28, and Dorian Lewis, 39, both of Pineville.

Butler and Lewis were arrested for negligent homicide, simple arson of an inhabited dwelling and three counts of injury by arson. They are being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $260,000 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.