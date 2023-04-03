2 injured in fire at chemical storage facility in St. Rose

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fire broke out at a chemical storage facility in St. Rose on Monday (April 3), according to officials.

Officials at the International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) storage facility on River Road first reported the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire reportedly involved a single, empty vessel. Crews were still working to extinguish the flames around 4 p.m.

Two contractors were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities say.

A spokesperson for St. Charles OHSEP says there are no concerns about environmental damage and no need for evacuations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.