2 injured in fire at chemical storage facility in St. Rose

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fire broke out at a chemical storage facility in St. Rose on Monday (April 3), according to officials.

Officials at the International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) storage facility on River Road first reported the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire reportedly involved a single, empty vessel. Crews were still working to extinguish the flames around 4 p.m.

Two contractors were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities say.

A spokesperson for St. Charles OHSEP says there are no concerns about environmental damage and no need for evacuations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

