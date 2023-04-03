Alexandria firefighter makes history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 4% of firefighters in the nation are women.

Rashon Gaylord has served as a firefighter for seven years and is one of three women at her station. Recently, she made a major step up in her field, also writing history for the Alexandria Fire Department by becoming the first female fire equipment operator at AFD.

Gaylord shared that early on, this career did not come easy for her.

“When I first took the agility test to apply for this job, I failed,” said Gaylord. “I pushed myself, I started working out and here I am. So, if you have dreams, goals, hopes, do not give up on those.”

Gaylord began her career with AFD like any other rookie, working on the back end of the truck, fighting fires and keeping the station clean.

Now as FEO, she is responsible for safely getting her crew to and from emergency scenes. When approached with this new opportunity, she jumped on it.

She was not thinking of being the first woman, but of expanding on her knowledge as a firefighter.

Jamar Smith is a fellow FEO and has been with AFD for 10 years. Smith said promotions around the station do not come easy, and he is excited to see Gaylord embark on the next phase of her career.

“Just to see another one of my fellow firefighters that I have seen come on the job promote up, that is an exciting thing for us,” said Smith.

Gaylord said the driving force behind her accomplishments both as a firefighter and in life is her desire to work hard in the service of others, adding that her will to succeed has to outweigh everything else.

“I am here to let young ladies know that any color, any shape and any size, if this is what you want to do, you can do it,” said Gaylord.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.