Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49

The incident caught on camera shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each other off the road. (Source: KSLA)
By Jade Myers, Amia Lewis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Both drivers involved have been arrested after a road rage incident between two truck drivers was caught on camera.

On Monday, April 3, Trebor Hendrix, 30, of Grand Prairie, Texas, turned himself in Monday morning, officials with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office report. Hendrix is charged with reckless operation and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

According to DPSO, 43-year-old Omar Berrios Martinez was arrested March 29. He was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center on one count each of reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway (felony). And his semi-truck was towed.

Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Martinez is one of the drivers who caused a commotion on I-49 near the Stonewall exit.

On March 28, Martinez and Hendrix went back and forth attempting to run each other off the road. Eventually, the 18-wheelers pulled over and after a few moments, one truck drove away.

“Obviously, people make gestures at each other, and there’s often words exchanged or things like that. Rarely, at least in this area, do you see vehicles try to strike each other and literally run each other off the road, much less folks driving commercial vehicles that decided that was appropriate at that time,” DPSO Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

The sheriff’s office says find a safe place if you’re in or near a road rage situation.

“Find a safe place to get. Pull over if you can. Those situations, you see one that’s gone to a particular level, [and] you never know if there’s going to be gun play or things like that,” Richardson said.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted the following on Facebook:

“Contact has also now been made with the driver of the other semi-truck from the video. At the time of this post, the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement, and headed back to our area to turn himself in. Matters as to why the incident took place remain under investigation.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

