Free turkey or ham with blood donation on Good Friday

By LifeShare Blood Center
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:

LifeShare Blood Center wants to encourage everyone to Donate Blood in preparation for the three-day Easter Weekend. The holidays are typically a slow time for donations, especially when accompanied by a long weekend. Your donation can make a difference, assuring we have what we need.

For some, this holiday will be filled celebration, good food, friends and family. For others, it will be filled with doctors, hospitals and life-sustaining treatments. LifeShare Blood Center wants to insure we are able to supply our 100+ local hospitals and medical partners with lifesaving blood and blood products to help these individuals and families. But we can’t do it without you. So as you reflect on the blessings of your life during the upcoming Easter Week, please consider making a donation to help bring light and life to a hurting family.

As a Thank You, LifeShare Blood Center will be giving away FREE Turkey or Ham Vouchers to everyone who donates on GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2023. This is a ONE DAY EVENT offered to all who donate that day. Vouchers can be used at all major grocery stores, including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertson’s and Rouses. Vouchers will be made available at LifeShare Blood Centers and are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 purchase.

Give us a call today to make an appointment or visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.

