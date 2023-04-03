Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2023 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help keep litter at a minimum at the new Dog Park that is under construction at Parc Natchitoches.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with eight trash receptacles to help reduce litter. The receptacles will also help reduce the amount of cigarette butts at the Dog Park to make the area cleaner for the public.

“We are excited and thankful that we received this grant! This grant will help us keep litter at a minimum at our new Dog Park that we are constructing at Parc Natchitoches,” said Keep Natchitoches Beautiful Director, Alicia Christophe. “If we offer ways for citizens to properly dispose of their trash and cigarette butts, we have a better chance at keeping our environment and our new Dog Park clean and beautiful.”

For more information about the Trash Receptacles grant, or for more information about future Keep Natchitoches Beautiful events, follow the organization on Facebook at Keep Natchitoches Beautiful. To schedule a cleanup, please visit the City website at www.natchitochesla.gov and click “Plan a Cleanup” at the top of the page. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

