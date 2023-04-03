SkillsUSA Louisiana competitions begin in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - SkillsUSA Louisiana competitions have begun in Alexandria, with post-secondary students from around the state competing in a variety of skills competitions.

SkillsUSA aims to highlight the skills and help technical students build America’s workforce. The SkillsUSA competitions put those students to the test, competing head to head in a variety of skill categories ranging from allied health and nursing to automotive mechanics and welding and everything in between.

The competitions are being held at Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Alexandria campuses as well as the Randolph Riverfront Center.

Damian Glover, the Executive Director of SkillsUSA Louisiana, said winning one of the competitions often leads to great job opportunities.

”SkillsUSA really provides an advantage for students if they place gold, silver or bronze at the state level and at the national level,” said Glover. “It tells a business partner that they are one of the best of the best in the field, that they have competed against thousands of others and they really have risen above the rest to ensure that they are able to meet the needs of business and industry partners.”

Competitions in Alexandria will conclude on Wednesday, April 5, and winners will compete at Nationals in Atlanta in June.

