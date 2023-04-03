Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.(University of Western Australia)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.

Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.

Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.

The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.

Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.
Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.(University of Western Australia)

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.

The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPSO deputy killed in collision with suspect early Sunday, April 2.
Lafourche Parish Deputy killed in collision with suspect
SQOM Easter event.
Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry celebrates Easter with community giveback
Randall Chance Green and Christian Alford
Suspects arrested in Cottonwood ATV theft investigation
Weapons recovered
10 guns recovered, 5 arrests in ongoing Rodjay Stackhouse homicide investigation
Kim Mulkey, LSU head coach.
LSU Women’s Basketball wins their first title in school history over Iowa, 102-85

Latest News

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the...
NOAA: Hurricane Ian was Category 5 before weakening at Florida landfall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Fatal fire on Sanders Street in Pineville
2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial