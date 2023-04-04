18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark

An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.(City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An 18-wheeler clipped the building at 732 Main Street in Pineville on Tuesday morning, the second time it’s happened in several months.

It’s a tight corner that connects Shamrock Street and Main Street. Oftentimes 18-wheelers will end up in that corner to connect to Hwy 165.

Over the years, this location has been a drugstore, a law office, Harvey Scroggs State Farm and most recently, Red River Rarities.

