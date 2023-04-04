18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An 18-wheeler clipped the building at 732 Main Street in Pineville on Tuesday morning, the second time it’s happened in several months.

It’s a tight corner that connects Shamrock Street and Main Street. Oftentimes 18-wheelers will end up in that corner to connect to Hwy 165.

Over the years, this location has been a drugstore, a law office, Harvey Scroggs State Farm and most recently, Red River Rarities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.