18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An 18-wheeler clipped the building at 732 Main Street in Pineville on Tuesday morning, the second time it’s happened in several months.
It’s a tight corner that connects Shamrock Street and Main Street. Oftentimes 18-wheelers will end up in that corner to connect to Hwy 165.
Over the years, this location has been a drugstore, a law office, Harvey Scroggs State Farm and most recently, Red River Rarities.
