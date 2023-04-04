Alexandria outlines reorganization of public safety positions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has released an outline detailing its reorganization of the city’s public safety division, including details regarding former APD Chief Ronney Howard’s new position and who is temporarily taking over as an interim chief for the Alexandria Police Department.

The City said its philosophy, policies and organization include a commitment to use civilians as well as new internal controls, a generational increase in resources, and a specialized focus on root-cause issues and measurements.

“We have the leadership and accountability in place, we will add the best resources and training, and now we need the most involved community anywhere, and with that combination, we will change public safety in Alexandria. It will take time, but it will happen,” said Mayor Jacques Roy.

Here is the full breakdown:

1) Chief Ronney Howard this first week of April 2023 has assumed his new role as Director of Special Services, retiring at the end of March 2023 from his civil service position as Chief of Police by an agreement reached in the first 100 days, on March 14, 2023. The directorship Chief Howard assumes includes these areas of oversight:

The Office of Gun Violence



The offices of Juvenile Services, Focused Deterrence and Organized Crime



An increased role as a liaison to other law enforcement for optimizing interagency and interoperability functions, most notably with creating the SAIIF program and Critical Incident Force Review & Response program.

These intelligence-led policing activities will join with community policing and the SafeAlex Chief of Neighborhoods to increase neighborhood-led intelligence gathering, crime prevention, and neighborhood participation in the solutions to City problems. The tracking of illegal guns, particularly in the hands of juveniles, is paramount to stem the epidemic of gun violence within the youth community.

2) Assistant Chief Lillie Evans has assumed control of the police department while the process to appoint an interim chief is completed. Commissioner of Public Safety Patrick VanDyke remains in his new role, which can be further explained in the City’s Organizational Chart and Duty Positions for SafeAlex located below .

3) The City reports that Assistant Chief Jeff Tarver has performed well for the Alexandria Fire Department as interim chief. In the first 100 days, the selection process for a new fire chief concluded.

4) Commissioner VanDyke and the Mayor will announce the interim chief of police and a new Fire Chief of Suppression and Prevention, imminently. With these changes, the top leadership restructure of public safety will be complete.

City’s Organizational Chart and Duty Positions:

