Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A Bunkie man has been accused of the attempted first-degree murder of his own mother.

The Bunkie Police Department has reported that Charles Ray Armstrong, 34, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of false imprisonment and one count of intimidating a witness.

BPD said on March 23 around 3:23 p.m., a call was received about an unresponsive woman at a home on Cedar Street. Upon arrival, authorities located the woman in her bedroom with a severed index finger and severe blunt-force trauma to the side of her head. She was taken to Bunkie General Hospital and later to another medical facility in Lafayette. She is still being treated.

Following a period of investigation, the woman’s son, Armstrong, was named as a suspect. He was arrested on March 31 without incident. He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail Detention Center #1 on a $450,000 bond.

