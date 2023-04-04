Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office starts ‘Approach With Care’ program

Sheriff McCain talks about a new "Approach With Care" program in Grant Parish
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has implemented the ‘Friends of Grant Parish Sheriff Approach With Care’ program to help keep people with special needs and first responders safe during interactions.

Residents in Grant Parish with special needs, or their guardians, can register for the program online or in person, and list their special needs condition, triggers, calming measures or other behaviors likely to be seen during an interaction with that person. That information is then stored with the dispatcher and can be relayed to first responders during an event.

“I want us to be able to provide the most professional service and be as companionate as possible and having this information beforehand, before they actually interact with a person with a unique or special need. I think it really gives us the advantage of an opportunity to provide the very best service possible,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Once a person is registered, specially marked stickers are given to that person to stick on the back of their vehicle and the door of their home. This provides an extra way for first responders to know that the person they are about to interact with has special needs.

Jessica Wright’s son, Sammy, has autism, and she told KALB she was thrilled that the program is available for residents in the Parish.

“As a parent, I have always wanted a program like this, and I always in the back of my mind was concerned,” said Wright. “Now he’s registered, and now he’s safe, and we all have stickers, and it’s all going to be okay. So, yes I %100 approve this program and I think everybody with a special needs child should sign up to just give them that peace of mind.”

To register for the program online, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Sanders Street in Pineville
2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
Alexandria firefighter makes history
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark

Latest News

Alexandria outlines reorganization of public safety positions
Preview: 'Taking Back Our Youth' Crusade
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
Charles Ray Armstrong
Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother