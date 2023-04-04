Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office starts ‘Approach With Care’ program

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has implemented the ‘Friends of Grant Parish Sheriff Approach With Care’ program to help keep people with special needs and first responders safe during interactions.

Residents in Grant Parish with special needs, or their guardians, can register for the program online or in person, and list their special needs condition, triggers, calming measures or other behaviors likely to be seen during an interaction with that person. That information is then stored with the dispatcher and can be relayed to first responders during an event.

“I want us to be able to provide the most professional service and be as companionate as possible and having this information beforehand, before they actually interact with a person with a unique or special need. I think it really gives us the advantage of an opportunity to provide the very best service possible,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Once a person is registered, specially marked stickers are given to that person to stick on the back of their vehicle and the door of their home. This provides an extra way for first responders to know that the person they are about to interact with has special needs.

Jessica Wright’s son, Sammy, has autism, and she told KALB she was thrilled that the program is available for residents in the Parish.

“As a parent, I have always wanted a program like this, and I always in the back of my mind was concerned,” said Wright. “Now he’s registered, and now he’s safe, and we all have stickers, and it’s all going to be okay. So, yes I %100 approve this program and I think everybody with a special needs child should sign up to just give them that peace of mind.”

