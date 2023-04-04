Lafourche sheriff remembers slain deputy as dedicated worker, loving family man

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - After a Lafourche Parish deputy was killed in the line of duty early Sunday (April 3), Sheriff Craig Webre is remembering him as a meticulous and dedicated public servant, as well as a loving husband and father.

Webre said the loss of 44-year-old Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper is reverberating through his department and community.

“The days ahead will be difficult,” Webre said. “But we’re resilient. We’re strong.”

Pepper was mortally wounded Sunday around 4 a.m., when a fleeing suspect sped his vehicle directly into Pepper’s marked unit. The suspect had been pursued by Houma Police into Lafourche Parish, and Pepper was helping maintain a perimeter while officers negotiated with the suspect.

Webre said the suspect was stopped for nearly 30 minutes before suddenly accelerating down Louisiana Hwy. 1.

“At that point, once Nick knew and officers on the radio reported he was fleeing, Nick got into his patrol vehicle with the expectation that the perpetrator would drive by and they would re-engage in the pursuit, hopefully get him stopped again,” Webre said.

Instead, the suspect slammed his vehicle into Pepper’s, injuring both. Pepper died from his injuries while being treated at the hospital.

“What we had was a premeditated murder,” Webre said, “where a 2,000-pound automobile was converted into a deadly weapon.”

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, remains hospitalized but under Louisiana State Police custody.

Webre said Pepper was a workhorse in the department, thorough in the cases he was working. He said Pepper took every crime and crime victim seriously.

“He understood that being a victim of crime -- regardless of the magnitude of the crime -- had an impact on people,” Webre said. “While a stolen lawnmower, in the grand scheme of things, may not be that big of an investigation, if it’s your lawnmower that was stolen, it’s big to you. He put the same amount of effort, the same amount of concern, returned phone calls.”

Pepper also was a husband to a fellow LPSO employee, his wife Christie, and the father of three children. Webre said he devoted his life to providing for them.

“Nick worked a lot of weekends. He took advantage of working overtime details for highway safety and DWI enforcement. That’s what he was doing,” Webre said. “Nick was very close to his children and his wife, and he was doing everything he could to provide a good life for them. He won’t be that provider anymore.”

Webre said donations to the Pepper family can be made in person at b1Bank (107 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux).

