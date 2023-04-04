LSU Lady Tiger guard Alexis Morris declares for WNBA Draft

LSU's Alexis Morris during an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
LSU's Alexis Morris during an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - She’s a National Champion and soon she’ll be a pro.

LSU Lady Tiger senior point guard Alexis Morris has declared for the WNBA Draft via her Instagram account.

“Thank you Tiger Nation! It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Morris said.

Morris is a fifth-year senior and started NCAA tenure at Baylor in 2017 before playing a single season each with Rutgers and Texas A&M. With two years of eligibility left, she transferred to LSU to reunite with Kim Mulkey for two seasons.

In 2022-23, Morris averaged 15.4 ppg, 2.9 reb, and 4.1 ast.

She played the role of “the closer” in LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa in the NCAA National Championship as head coach Kim Mulkey put her in charge of managing the clock on offense, nursing a late lead, and sinking buckets in the lane at the end of the shot clock. She finished with 21 points and 9 assists in 33 minutes.

