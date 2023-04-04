‘Taking Back Our Youth’ crusade at Mt. Zion Baptist Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The city-wide Interdenominational Revival and Mount Zion Baptist Church are hosting the ‘Taking Back Our Youth’ crusade on Tuesday night.

The crusade aims to equip local youth with the knowledge and resources that will help them face struggles they see everyday at home and at school.

Crime, bullying, suicide and truancy are only a few of the topics to be discussed.

Also on the schedule are guests such as motivational speaker Domonique Teasley and Doctor Keith Fox.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at 11, 16th Street in Alexandria.

The event starts 5 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.