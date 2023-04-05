$3.3M coming to Alexandria for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Natural Gas Pipe
Natural Gas Pipe(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Department of Transportation (DOT) will grant Louisiana a total of $27,390,895 from Senator Bill Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Alexandria will receive $3,300,600 of that grant to improve the safety of high-risk, leak-prone natural gas distribution infrastructure.

“Natural gas powers the everyday lives of Louisiana families,” said Cassidy. “This announcement provides new funding opportunities to improve the safety of energy infrastructure creating a better place for families to live and grow.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark
Charles Ray Armstrong
Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother
Florida man and dog in custody following pursuit through Sabine and Natchitoches parishes
Fatal fire on Sanders Street in Pineville
2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville

Latest News

Nine arrested related to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Frickey trial delayed until 2024, judge rules
LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft....
LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams declare for WNBA Draft
Raising Cane's
LSU women’s basketball team to celebrate historic win at Raising Cane’s