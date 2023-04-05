$3.3M coming to Alexandria for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Department of Transportation (DOT) will grant Louisiana a total of $27,390,895 from Senator Bill Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Alexandria will receive $3,300,600 of that grant to improve the safety of high-risk, leak-prone natural gas distribution infrastructure.
“Natural gas powers the everyday lives of Louisiana families,” said Cassidy. “This announcement provides new funding opportunities to improve the safety of energy infrastructure creating a better place for families to live and grow.”
