Arrest made for Lanny Street shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for his alleged connection with a shooting that occurred on Lanny Street on April 4.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Johnny Ray Piper, Jr. has been charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and four counts of illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.

RPSO got word of shots fired on Lanny Street around 7:45 p.m. on April 4. However, deputies were not able to locate any victims or damage. Around 9:30 p.m., RPSO did get a call from the 4000 block of Lanny Street after someone discovered bullet holes in their vehicle.

After further investigation, Piper, Jr. was named as a suspect. He was taken into custody on Sunset Drive with the assistance of a SWAT team. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in jail on an $11,000 bond.

This is still an active investigation, and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations Division, Tioga Substation, at (318) 641-6010.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

