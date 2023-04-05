Arrest made for Lanny Street shooting in Alexandria

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for his alleged connection with a shooting that occurred on Lanny Street on April 4.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Johnny Ray Piper, Jr. has been charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and four counts of illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.

RPSO got word of shots fired on Lanny Street around 7:45 p.m. on April 4. However, deputies were not able to locate any victims or damage. Around 9:30 p.m., RPSO did get a call from the 4000 block of Lanny Street after someone discovered bullet holes in their vehicle.

After further investigation, Piper, Jr. was named as a suspect. He was taken into custody on Sunset Drive with the assistance of a SWAT team. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in jail on an $11,000 bond.

This is still an active investigation, and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations Division, Tioga Substation, at (318) 641-6010.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark
Charles Ray Armstrong
Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother
Florida man and dog in custody following pursuit through Sabine and Natchitoches parishes
Fatal fire on Sanders Street in Pineville
2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville

Latest News

Police investigating shooting on Elliot Street in Alexandria
You will begin to see a new version of the Pineville Police Department's patrol units in the...
Pineville Police Department is changing the look of its patrol cars
Pineville Police Department is changing the look of its patrol cars
Red River Charter Academy hosting 2023 Spring Fest
LSU Fans Part II
Preview: LSU campus ready for Lady Tiger celebration parade