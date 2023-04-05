Book ‘Don’t Forget My Name’ explores complexities of Alzheimer’s, dementia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An experienced educator and author visits the KSLA Café to speak about her book, Don’t Forget My Name, and why she wrote it.

On April 5, author and 15-year-experienced teacher, Starla Ross, joins us in the studio to discuss her book, Don’t Forget My Name. A book meant to help bring comfort and understanding to families, caregivers, and children when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The book is about an enduring story of love between a granddaughter and her grandmother who suffers from dementia. The grandmother forgets many things, but there is one special thing she never forgets.

“My family tragically lost my grandmother who suffered from dementia. She wandered off in the middle of the night in Kansas City, Missouri, and was found deceased by a creek, less than two miles away from her home, " Ross explains the tragedy behind why she wrote the book.

Her family still struggles with the memory of losing her grandmother from dementia. As a mother, she found the toughest conversation was explaining what was happening to her seven-year-old son. He did not understand why they were on the news or why his grandmother wandered away from her home.

These conversations and the conversations with caregivers of family members, who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia inspired Ross to write her book.

Don’t Forget My Name helps children understand the complexities of Alzheimer’s and dementia and is used to help adult caregivers find comfort and healing.

The purpose of the book also is meant to educate and support the African American community about the silent epidemic and the racial disparities in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

The Shreve Memorial Library has been hosting Ross’ first book tour for her book, so the community can meet her.

Don't Forget My Name by Starla Ross, helps with coping with dementia. (ksla)

Meet the Author, today, April 5 is the last day to meet her at one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches.

April 5, times and locations:

At 10 a.m. she will be at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

At 4 p.m. she will be at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue branch, 8303 Line Avenue.

Ross believes that teaching children to read is a right and a privilege all deserve.

An alumna of Grambling State University, Ross is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, inc.

She is a wife of an Army veteran and the mother of three children. Ross enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.

To buy her book or follow Ross, visit her Facebook page or her website at https://www.starlaross.com/.

