Glass Act Recycling announces Love the Boot Week glass drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. - In an effort to engage students, educators and parents with the mission of Glass Act Recycling and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Glass Act Recycling is partnering with Crest Industries and Rapides Parish Schools for the first Rapides Parish K-12 Student Glass Drive. The event coincides with Earth Day and Louisiana’s Love the Boot Week.

RPSB students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate by collecting their food-grade glass containers (pasta jars, jelly jars, soda bottles, etc) to drop off at Glass Act Recycling’s Leo Street Facility from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. April 14 & 15 and April 21 & 22. Volunteers from Crest Industries and Glass Act will collect, weigh and tally the contributions from each school, with a final winner to be announced on Monday, April 24.

“As a school system, we strive to not only make an impact within our school buildings but within our communities as well,” said Jeff Powell, Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools. “Our students, faculty members, and families have the opportunity to help clean up Rapides Parish by recycling glass for Glass Act Recycling. We know that recycling glass helps save energy and reduces pollution, and if our school district can inspire others to help change the world for the better, then we can continue to show the world that Rapides Parish truly is better together.”

“It’s important to not only support our employees but to also do our part to better the world around us,” said Kenneth Robison, Crest Industries CEO & Owner. “Our teams and communities are at the heart of everything we do because we believe the path towards progress should be a united effort.”

“Our team at Crest has a long history of partnering with Central Louisiana schools to support students, and we are excited to continue and expand that tradition through this new initiative with Glass Act,” said Sarah LaBorde, Crest Industries Corporate Communication & Sustainability Specialist.

“What these students and their parents are able to experience when they visit the center is a game changer,” Annie Collins, Executive Director, Glass Act Recycling. “To see firsthand what 130 thousand pounds of glass looks like, how it is transformed, and why it is so vital to make a change. They become aware that recycling is not a choice, it is a responsibility.”

For more information, visit glassactrecycling.com.

