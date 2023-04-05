LCU Wildcats look to bounce back the Southwest Mustangs

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats have lost all three games to LSUS over the weekend.

The sweep knocked LCU out of a tie for first place and now they are currently in the three-way tie for second.

The Wildcats are looking to bounce back, and there is no other way to do that than against the University Of Southwest Mustangs, who are currently on a three-game win streak.

Head Coach Mike Byrnes said that, even though last week did not go as planned, the goal is still within reach for the Wildcats.

“The goal is to get in the conference tournament,” said Byrnes. “This week we have a tough matchup against Southwest. We will figure it all out, and we will figure it out for the outcome that we want.”

