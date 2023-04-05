LSUA tied for 2nd in the Red River Athletic Conference

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals swept the Xavier Gold Rush over the weekend to get them tied at the #2 spot in the Red River Athletic Conference.

LSUA was in a similar situation last year, picking things up later in the year before clinching a two-seed and winning the conference.

The Generals are not relying on last year to repeat as champions, but right now they feel like this is the time to prove that they can still be amongst the best in the RRAC.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux said that the series against Our Lady Of The Lake will be fun to see what they are in the conference.

“We’re going to find out how good we are,” said Gautreaux. “OLLU has a great pitching staff, and we have been clicking as of late offensively, so this will be a fun matchup between us.”

