Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil

FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of...
FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man who invaded a day care center with a hatchet killed four children and injured at least three others Wednesday in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested. The state’s firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private day care center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the day care center wielding a hatchet.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to Associated Press requests for more information.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Gov. Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark
Charles Ray Armstrong
Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother
Florida man and dog in custody following pursuit through Sabine and Natchitoches parishes
Fatal fire on Sanders Street in Pineville
2 arrested following fatal fire in Pineville

Latest News

John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft....
LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams declare for WNBA Draft
Kilo Charlie
Explosion at indoor gun range happens with customers inside in South Carolina