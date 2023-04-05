Pineville Police Department is changing the look of its patrol cars

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - You will begin to see a new version of the Pineville Police Department’s patrol units in the city.

For the first time in over 20 years, the City of Pineville is changing up the design of its patrol units to modernize and salute the area’s rich military history.

Since the early 2000′s, the design of Pineville’s patrol units has generally looked the same, but that look is changing. The city is home to a major military installation, the VA Hospital and a national cemetery.

All of these Chief Darrell Basco said played a major part in choosing the new look.

“There is a lot of patriotism that is in the area,” said Basco. “So, thinking about that, we thought maybe that was an appropriate design quality to go to, portraying the American flag and the freedoms that we have.”

With over 20 cars in the motor pool, the changes will happen over time. Basco said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, adding that the changes are more than optics, they are part of making sure his officers are driving the safest units, remaining visible and deterring crime.

“The highest visibility that we can have out in the community, the more people we see,” said Basco. “We hope we deter and prevent a little bit more crime than anybody else.”

Basco hopes to have all patrol cars complete by the end of the year.

