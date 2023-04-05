Police investigating shooting on Elliot Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Elliot Street on April 5.

APD said officers were dispatched around 1:29 p.m. following a report of someone being shot. Officers found a 29-year-old man from Alexandria who had been shot, laying near the rear entrance of a home. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was treated for his non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.