Red River Charter Academy hosting 2023 Spring Fest

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Red River Charter Academy is hosting its 2023 Spring Fest on Saturday, April 29, at the Red River Charter Academy Football Stadium located at 1869 Saint Jean Street in Mansura.

This community event is for the entire family and will last from Noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, food, kids’ activities, a cake walk, a bake sale, a dunking booth, snowcones and more.

Sponsorship and vendors are available.

For more information, you can call (318) 409-4015 or email info@redrivercharger.org.

