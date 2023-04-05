Sulphur man accused of impersonating deputy, burglarizing home in Acadia Parish

Adam Creel, 33, of Sulphur
Adam Creel, 33, of Sulphur(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Apr. 5, 2023
Acadia Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is jailed in Acadia Parish after allegedly breaking into a home dressed as a deputy, handcuffing the homeowner and stealing from them.

Adam Creel, 33, forcefully entered a home in the Branch community Tuesday morning wearing a jacket and badge from a Calcasieu Parish deputy, Acadia Parish deputies said. He allegedly detained the homeowner using handcuffs and rummaged through the home, taking various items before leaving.

The victim was not injured, according to ASPO.

The jacket, badge and other markings Creel wore were stolen from a storage unit belonging to a former deputy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The former deputy did not know about the break-in until the incident in Acadia.

Creel was arrested after deputies received reports of a suspicious person running through fields near Branch Highway and White Oak Highway. Residents and deputies surrounded the field, where Creel surrendered, according to ASPO.

Creel was booked on the following counts:

  • Home invasion
  • Armed robbery
  • False imprisonment
  • Impersonating a law enforcement officer
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“In this case, if the local residents would not have taken the extra steps that they did, we may still be looking for this suspect. I would like to thank these individuals for their help, as it made a major difference in this case,” Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies believe more suspects may have been involved.

Creel also has warrants in Calcasieu Parish, according to APSO.

