Watch LSU’s Parade of Champions Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The National Champion LSU Lady Tigers will be honored with a parade and celebration Wednesday (April 5).

The parade will start around 6:30 p.m., followed by a celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

The parade will begin at the LSU School of Music and will travel down Dalrymple Drive, take a left on Field House Drive, and then travel down North Stadium Drive. The university said the route will take the parade down Victory Hill.

The parade will include members of LSU’s National Championship team as well as coach Kim Mulkey. Other participants will include the Bengal Brass Band, the LSU spirit squads, former players, and dignitaries.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 6 p.m. ahead of the celebration at 7 p.m. Fans will need to enter through the two ramps on the south side that are closest to Tiger Stadium. Admission is free.

The LSU Athletics Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in effect for the PMAC celebration. Click here for more details.

LSU officials said the celebration will include the presentation of the National Championship trophy and remarks from several dignitaries. Coach Kim Mulkey will address the crowd along with members of the women’s basketball team.

Free campus parking will be available for fans attending the parade in lots 101, 105, 107, 109, 110, 206, 401, and 404.

A shuttle service will also pick up fans in lot 105 and will drop them off near the LSU SportShop. The shuttle will return fans to lot 105 following the PMAC celebration.

LSU said that in the event of severe weather, the parade will be canceled. However, the PMAC celebration will still take place at 7 p.m.

