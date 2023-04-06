3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting on Elliot Street in Alexandria
An 18-wheeler clipped a Pineville building.
18-wheeler clips longtime Pineville landmark
Charles Ray Armstrong
Bunkie man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder of his mother
Arrest made for Lanny Street shooting in Alexandria
Florida man and dog in custody following pursuit through Sabine and Natchitoches parishes

Latest News

Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Incidents addressed by the DA were the deadly shooting of Derrick Kittling by an RPSO deputy on...
NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’
Bill to ban TikTok on Louisiana state devices, networks
New proposed bill will address OMV issues