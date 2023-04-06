APSO warns of scam calls and texts

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of scammers pretending to be with Amazon, Apple iPhone Security or law enforcement agencies who call or text, trying to scam victims out of money.

Some scammers claim that you could possibly be arrested or face other consequences if you do not transfer money to them.

Remember that any calls about alleged fraudulent activity on “your account” that insist you pay quickly over the phone with your debit/credit card or wire transfer, is a SCAM.

The phone numbers are often from out of state or the numbers may change frequently to avoid detection.

TIPS TO AVOID PHONE SCAMS

Don’t answer a call from a number you do not recognize. Let it go to voice mail and then listen to it later.

Robo-callers are used to verify that your number is a working number, which opens you up to receiving other scam calls.

If you do answer and it’s a Robo-caller, or you believe it to be a scam, just hang up without saying anything. Do not press any buttons or give any information.

See the following links for more information and tips to spot and avoid scams:

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, you can report scammers to your local law enforcement agency, BEFORE you send any money. You can also file a complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (mail), The FBI (internet), The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office (phone).

See below for scam-reporting websites:

As an additional reminder, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office will never call to demand immediate payment over the telephone, or any of the following:

Call, text, or email you to verify your identity by asking for personal and/or financial information.

Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the telephone or email.

Demand that you meet someone to make a payment away from the window at the administrative offices.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.