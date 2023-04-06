Attorney for Kenny Rachal says City of Alexandria owes over $100K in back pay to the APD officer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last September, we reported that Kenny Rachal, an Alexandria police lieutenant, was reinstated back to the department after originally being fired in 2020 for what the city called then a personnel matter. Upon reinstatement last year, Rachal assumed he would be receiving two years’ worth of back pay and retirement benefits, but over six months later since returning to the department, the city has not paid Rachal the six-figure sum he is owed.

A hearing has been set for April 6 to determine why there has been a hold-up and just how much money Rachal will receive. Rachal’s attorney, Matthew Nowlin, told us that the high-ranking officer is owed well over $100,000, which will come straight from the taxpayer’s wallets. Nowlin said he knew there would be a process to determine the total amount of back pay, but six months has been far too long.

“It’s not necessarily an overnight or the next paycheck, you’re going to be getting a lump sum, but there is a process, and there needs to be some movement and action from the city that we are working towards this. Six months later, there’s still nothing,” Nowlin said.

Rachal’s hearing will take place during the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board meeting at 5 p.m. However, Nowlin believes regardless of the board’s ruling, it will end up in the court system and then take years before Rachal receives the money he is owed by the city.

We reached out to the Gold Law Firm representing the city for comment on the matter and are waiting for a response.

