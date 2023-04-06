City of Alexandria names interim police chief

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has appointed a new interim police chief to head the Alexandria Police Department, following former Chief Ronney Howard’s transfer to a new position in the city.

The City confirmed Chad Gremillion was sworn in on Wednesday, April 5, as APD’s interim Chief of Police. Gremillion’s background features a long career in law enforcement beginning in 1996 when he served as a patrolman for the Alexandria Police Department until 1999. Gremillion worked for Louisiana State Police Troop E for the next 24 years as a Lieutenant with the Special Victims Unit. Gremillion’s duties also included working with the criminal intelligence and detectives division.

Interim Chief Gremillion returns to the Alexandria Police Department, which has recently named new leadership positions and roles to help address public safety concerns. Last December, the City of Alexandria named Patrick VanDyke to the Public Safety Commissioner position. Commissioner VanDyke is tasked with reimplementing the SafeAlex program to bring back community policing and an intense focus on high-crime areas.

Lt. Darrell Bradley has also been named Gremillion’s Executive Officer at APD where he will be in charge of transitioning and the implementation of strategic planning.

