DANIEL AIKENS: State case of murdered employee to move forward now that federal explosives case over

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Last week, as Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for detonating three homemade explosives in Alexandria and Monroe, there was a family in the back of the federal courtroom to witness it. It was the family of Keelien Lewis, 29, of Alexandria, who briefly worked for Aikens in 2017.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office believes years before those bombs went off, Aikens was involved in another sinister plot - one that involved killing Lewis and an attempt to collect on life insurance money.

“I think I just wanted him to know I’m here,” said Lakishama Lewis, Keelien’s mother, about why she watched the federal sentencing.

Lewis has been waiting five long years for justice in her son’s murder case. But, as Aiken was sentenced on March 28 on a series of explosives charges, she got one step closer.

“I’ve been quiet,” she said. “I haven’t said anything. But, I’m still here.”

About a year and a half before the first explosion happened that would later become part of the federal explosives case, Keelien spotted Aikens working in a yard and took a job working for the small lawn care business that he owned called “Just What You’re Expecting.”

“Keelien asked him, was he hiring? Did he have any openings?” said Lewis.

He began work in October 2017. Lewis said, at that point, she never had any interactions with Aikens. That was until Dec. 28, 2017, when she said Aikens pulled up to the Alexandria house she shared at the time with her son one day to pick him up for work.

“He said, ‘We’re working out of town for a couple of days. I should be home in two days, Mom.’ That was our last conversation. He got in the car with Daniel Aikens,” said Lewis.

Three days later, on Dec. 31, 2017, the Alexandria Police Department showed up at her door. Keelien had been found dead at a home Aikens owned on Grove Street in Dry Prong. That house was filled with deadly carbon monoxide. Reports show that Aikens told the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office that Keelien was working on that property on that cold winter day. Inside, deputies found a fish cooker running, pumping the gas.

“He (Aikens in reports) claims that Keelien brought the cooker into the house and turned it on to use the heat,” Lewis told us.

But, Lewis was not buying it.

“That house had a wooden fireplace-type stove in it,” she said. “So, if it was cold, I would see him using that instead of a propane fish cooker.”

As Grant Parish detectives investigated the case, Lewis said things took a quick turn. She got a surprise phone call from a life insurance company and some paperwork in the mail. She said Aikens was the benefactor.

“I knew that something was wrong,” she said. “I knew this wasn’t an accident.”

That life insurance policy made Grant Parish detectives suspicious too.

“He had been working for him for just a few weeks,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “I have never heard of an employer taking out a life insurance policy on a brand new employee, and I’m the sole beneficiary. It wasn’t just to cover the expense of a burial. It was for $250,000.”

They began to investigate the case as a murder.

Lewis claims, and she filed a report with the Alexandria Police Department about it in July 2018, that Aikens began to stalk her.

“He needed that death certificate from me, and I would not give it to him,” she said.

Then, on Jan. 2, 2020, something happened that surprised everyone - and it got the attention of federal agents. A pipe bomb exploded outside of the PayDay Today loan office on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria. It was part of an extortion attempt to get $10,000 from the company. Federal agents believed Aikens was the one who built it and put it there.

Agents would later tie Aikens to another pipe bomb explosion outside of a Jackson Street Texaco in Alexandria that apparently detonated on Dec. 2, 2019, and a pressure cooker explosion in a trash can outside of Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe on Sept. 12, 2019. The owner of the business was injured in the Monroe blast.

“In my own intuition, maybe I’m right, I felt like things may have been closing in on him from Keelien’s case, and he was trying to get money to get away,” said Lewis.

That federal case helped shore things up for the Grant Parish case.

“The partnership that we developed with the federal agencies that were investigating the bombings was a real, real big help to us in our case,” Sheriff McCain told us.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office went public with a huge announcement. They had a warrant for Aikens’ arrest for second-degree murder.

“I scream. I jumped. I hollered. Then I cried,” Lewis told us about getting the news. “I was just excited. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, yeah, finally!”

Now that the federal case has concluded, the state case can get underway. Lewis looks forward to that day: “As long as God keeps me here, you’re gonna see my face until justice is served for Keelien.”

Sheriff McCain told News Channel 5 that they are working with the federal government to arrange a time that Aikens can be booked on the second-degree murder warrant. After that, the case would be handed over to the district attorney’s office. There’s no word on who could represent Aikens for the case. As it pertained to the federal case, he ended up getting rid of his federal public defenders after the trial and representing himself.

