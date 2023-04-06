FOUND SAFE: Louisiana State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Gretna man

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Gretna man, who has been located and found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - State Police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a missing 75-year-old Gretna man.

Authorities say that Louis Benjamin was last seen Wednesday (April 5) around Lake Francis Drive. They say that he was driving a 1997 Maroon Toyota T-100 with Louisiana license plate X207556. The truck reportedly has minor damage on the tailgate.

State Police describe Benjamin as a black man with brown eyes about 5′10 and 195 lbs. They say that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Benjamin is asked to immediately contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-364-5300 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

