Mayors would pay rent for use of Pontalba under new council proposal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell on Thursday (April 6) proposed a new regulation that would require Mayor LaToya Cantrell and future mayors to pay rent for use of the Upper Pontalba apartment, which is owned by the city.

Under the proposal, Mayor Cantrell would have the first right of refusal with respect to the lease. The motion follows a recommendation by the New Orleans Office of Inspector General that the city relinquish the mayor’s apartment for commercial purposes.

A series of investigations by Lee Zurik revealed that Mayor Cantrell spent long hours at the French Quarter apartment during both work hours and outside of work.

The French Market Corporation manages the Upper Pontalba Apartments for the city, and Morrell suggests that by offering the apartment at fair market rent, the corporation would collect $36,000 in annual rental income and avoid spending thousands on utilities and maintenance costs.

OUTSIDE THE OFFICE

The Inspector General has said that Mayor Cantrell’s personal use of the apartment likely violated city ordinance and state law. The Pontalba building’s use has never been regulated by an actual city ordinance, which Dillard University Political Analyst says makes it a mysterious outlier with no clear rules about who can use it and for what purposes.

Collins believes that regulating the use of the building is necessary to avoid confusion and political fights in the future.

If the motion is approved, Mayor Cantrell would have two weeks from the time of the decision to either pay rent or move out.

